Davinna Kunz from The Keeper of the Crayons Blog shows us how to make fake plastic pumpkins look like the real deal. Perfect for fall decorating on your porch or inside your home - the best part is you can use them year after year!

Items needed to make this project:

Fake Plastic Pumpkin

Brown Paint

Black Paint

Water

Foam Paint Brush

Crafting Rope

Modge Podge

Hot Glue Gun

Paper Towel

Go to www.thekeeperofthecrayons.com for step-by-step instructions.