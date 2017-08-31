Woman recovering after chemical spill at Salt Lake City plant

SALT LAKE CITY – A woman is recovering after being hurt in an industrial accident overnight in Salt Lake City.

Officials said, just before 2 a.m., powerful lye soap spilled onto the employee at the White Wave food processing plant at 1658 S. 4370 W.

Salt Lake City Fire said the plant’s cleaning system sprung a leak.

“The system shut itself down immediately upon detection of the leak, the employee followed the procedures of the company, immediately removed themselves from the area, went to the decon showers, deconned,” Salt Lake City Fire Battalion Chief Brady George said.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene but Salt Lake Fire said, by the time those crews arrived, the leak had been contained.

The woman suffered minor chemical burns and is expected to recover.