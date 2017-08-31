Utes open season with 37-16 win over North Dakota

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah sophomore quarterback Tyler Huntley threw for 227 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 70 more yards and two more scores to lead the Utes to a 37-16 win over North Dakota in the season opener Thursday night.

Huntley and Utah’s new offense got off to a slow start. Huntley threw an interception on the first drive of the game that led to a North Dakota field goal.

Utah’s offense got it going in the second quarter. Huntley had a 16-yard touchdown run, and then he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Oregon transfer Darren Carrington to give the Utes a 17-9 lead at halftime.

Carrington had a big game for the Utes with 10 receptions for 127 yards.

Zack Moss added a 5-yard touchdown run on the third quarter. Utah’s lead running back had 22 carries for 128 yards.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game they have plenty to work on. Next up for Utah is BYU on September 9 in Provo.