Salt Lake City to temporarily close Rio Grande Street to vehicle traffic starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Rio Grande Street in Salt Lake City will be closed to vehicle traffic temporarily beginning Friday, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes announced Thursday.

The announcement comes amid “Operation Rio Grande”, which is a coordinated multi-agency effort to crackdown on criminal activity in the area while increasing services and treatment options available to those who are homeless.

Biskupski said the closure will begin Friday, but is considered temporary as they solicit feedback from the public.

A public forum will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. to collect feedback regarding a “larger closure,” Biskupski stated. Details about a location for that meeting have not yet been provided.

Biskupski said that after receiving public input, “we can consider a longer term and more robust closure for” Rio Grande Street. Biskupski said the public process is “critical” before they remove public access to the street.

