Person of interest in Whiterocks homicide apprehended in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Police announced Thursday that a person of interest in a homicide that occurred outside of Whiterocks earlier this month was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, Drew Black was apprehended Wednesday in Salt Lake County without incident.

Black was sought as a person of interest in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sukakee Manyhides, who was found dead on a road outside of Whiterocks “under suspicious circumstances.”

Police have not provided any details regarding the cause and manner of death.

The body was found August 23, and later that week police arrested Zhondee Nephi and placed her into tribal custody, calling her a person of interest in the homicide.

Whiterocks is located within The Uintah and Ouray Reservation, which is home to the Ute Tribe.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI in Salt Lake City and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are all investigating the case.

