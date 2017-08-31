Moab issues ‘bottled water only’ order for some residents over water contamination concerns

MOAB, Utah — The City of Moab announced a “bottled water only” order for portions of the city due to concerns about contaminated drinking water.

According to a post from the city, the Southwest Utah Health Department issued a notice about the drinking water, which affects residents of 400 North who are west of 500 West.

The area includes several neighborhoods, which are outlined in the map embedded in the Facebook post below.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to only drink bottled war for the next 48 hours, starting as of noon Thursday.

The potential contamination occurred at a water hydrant located on the construction site of an Entrada housing development adjacent to 400 North.

Public Works Officials say it appears that chemicals and black water from a recreational vehicle parked at the construction site was dumped on the ground near the hydrant, and the contamination may have seeped into the water lines near the hydrant.

The city says they will provide updates as they learn more about the issue.