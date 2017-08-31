Judge rules against Iron County land owners in prairie dog protection plight

IRON COUNTY, Utah – A federal judge has ruled against Iron County land owners in a lawsuit filed over prairie dogs in southern Utah.

A group called “The People for the Ethical Treatment of Property Owners” sued the federal government over prairie dog protections and actions they are allowed to take if the animals are on their land.

In a new order, a judge formally ruled in favor of the Fish and Wildlife Service.

Now the group must decide if it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Prairie dogs are a protected species.