Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - One woman is dead after getting hit by a car in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police said a 28-year-old woman died after getting hit by the car at 600 S. 400 W. at about 6 a.m.

The 600 S. off ramp from I-15 and I-80  will be closed for hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman at this time.

Officers said the driver is cooperating.