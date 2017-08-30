Video captures fiery scene as crews battle blaze in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Firefighters responded to a field fire in Midvale Wednesday night, and video submitted to Fox 13 News shows the dramatic scene as flames and smoke shoot toward the sky.

Unified Fire Authority said the fire broke out in the area of 8250 South Main Street in Midvale, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire shortly before 9 p.m.

The fire burned about 15 acres, and crews contained the blaze within about 55 minutes but are still putting out hot spots. Between 35 and 45 firefighters responded.

Firefighters evacuated a portion of a nearby apartment complex as they battled the blaze, but all residents have been allowed to return home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Video submitted to Fox 13 News by a viewer named Scott shows the flames and crews battling the fire.