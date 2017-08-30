Recipe: Foil Cinnamon Sugar Bananas

Ruthie, from Cooking with Ruthie, showed us how to kick up our tin foil dinners a notch with a delicious banana recipe. For more recipes and tips from Ruthie go here.
Author: Ruthie
Recipe type: Dessert
Serves: 3
Ingredients
- 3 large bananas, unpeeled
- 1½ teaspoons cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- honey, to taste
- whipped cream to garnish
- 2 sheets tin foil
- Layer tinfoil, spray with cooking spray.
- Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
- Slice each banana peel lengthwise, gently open the peel, making sure to keep it intact, and slice banana.
- Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mixture, and drizzle with honey.
- Wrap in foil and cook 5 minutes or until warm.
- Serve with whipped cream.
- Enjoy!