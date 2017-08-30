How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Recipe: Foil Cinnamon Sugar Bananas

Posted 2:44 pm, August 30, 2017

Ruthie, from Cooking with Ruthie, showed us how to kick up our tin foil dinners a notch with a delicious banana recipe. For more recipes and tips from Ruthie go here.

Author: Ruthie
Recipe type: Dessert
Serves: 3
Ingredients
  • 3 large bananas, unpeeled
  • 1½ teaspoons cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • honey, to taste
  • whipped cream to garnish
  • 2 sheets tin foil
  1. Layer tinfoil, spray with cooking spray.
  2. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl.
  3. Slice each banana peel lengthwise, gently open the peel, making sure to keep it intact, and slice banana.
  4. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar mixture, and drizzle with honey.
  5. Wrap in foil and cook 5 minutes or until warm.
  6. Serve with whipped cream.
  7. Enjoy!

 