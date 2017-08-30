Centerville Police search for missing teen

CENTERVILLE – Police in Centerville are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl who disappeared during lunch time at her school.

Authorities say Jaci Brielle Lowry was dropped off at Viewmont High School Tuesday morning and was later seen getting into someone’s vehicle during lunch.

Police say she is diabetic and did not have her medication with her when she disappeared.

Lowry is 5’1” in height and weighs 102 lbs. She has long brown hair dyed blonde.

Anyone with information is asked to call Centerville Police at 801-292-8441.