Shooting in Little Cottonwood Canyon under investigation
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Unified Police are investigating a shooting at Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Unified officers said an unknown suspect allegedly shot at two groups of rock climbers Monday around 6 p.m.
Police said the victims were not hurt and shell casings were found at the scene.
The only suspect description police have is a group of individuals in a green sedan.
Unified Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
40.572480 -111.773233