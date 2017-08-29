× Shooting in Little Cottonwood Canyon under investigation

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Unified Police are investigating a shooting at Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Unified officers said an unknown suspect allegedly shot at two groups of rock climbers Monday around 6 p.m.

Police said the victims were not hurt and shell casings were found at the scene.

The only suspect description police have is a group of individuals in a green sedan.

Unified Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.