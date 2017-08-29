Recipe: Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Josh Garcia, co-owner of We Olive in Trolley Square showed us why olive oil is such a versatile ingredient when used in the kitchen. Just by picking a flavor - blood orange, Meyer lemon, basil you can customize the flavor of your pizza creation.

weolive.com/salt-lake-city/

Phone: 801-448-7489

Watermelon 'Pizza'

Ingredients:

• Watermelon

• Peaches

• Fresh Figs

• Feta Cheese

• Fresh Basil

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil

• Aged Balsamic

Directions

Cut a round slice of watermelon about ½ inch thick

Cut that round piece into 8 slices (like a pizza)

Slice the peaches (with or without the skin) and the figs and spread them across the watermelon

Crumble the feta cheese and sprinkle it across the pizza

Chiffonade the basil and sprinkle it over the top of the watermelon

Right before serving, drizzle the EVOO and Aged Balsamic over the top, and serve.