Recipe: Mexican Street Corn with We Olive

Posted 3:17 pm, August 29, 2017, by

Chef Josh Garcia, co-owner of We Olive in Trolley Square showed us how to make his version of Mexican Street Corn by substituting Jalapeno Olive Oil for mayonnaise. To see more products and menu items from their shop go here weolive.com/salt-lake-city/ or call (801) 448-7489.