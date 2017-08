LOGAN, Utah – The Logan Police Department posted photos of three women suspected of shoplifting on its Facebook page.

The post claimed the three walked into a local clothing store on Wednesday August 16, and while two spoke with store employees, another concealed an expensive pair of jeans.

Police said the woman wearing a white shirt carried the jeans out of the store.

If you have any information on this case, call Logan Police at (435) 716-9374.