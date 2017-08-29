LIVE NOW: Pres. Trump in Texas to see Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Log cabin found in walls of 1800s home couple planned to demolish

Posted 10:01 am, August 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:30AM, August 29, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio couple discovered a 19th-century log cabin inside the walls of a newly purchased home they were planning to demolish.