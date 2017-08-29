‘Get out now;’ Harvey floodwaters breach key levees, threaten neighborhoods

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – The levees at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County have been breached, according to the official Brazoria County website.

“Get out now,” the alert reads.

Portions of Brazoria County, due south of Houston, had been under a mandatory evacuation notice since Sunday.

The already-swollen reservoir west of downtown Houston over-topped its spillway Tuesday, sending an “uncontrolled release” of Harvey’s floodwaters into nearby neighborhoods, and putting the besieged city into “uncharted territory,” officials told Fox News.

Fox News is reporting floodwaters in the the Addicks Reservoir, about 19 miles west of downtown, went over the top of the 108-foot spillway for the first time in history, threatening immediate surrounding subdivisions.