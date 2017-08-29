Exercises you can do on your lunch break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Personal Trainer Zac Price showed us a simple HIIT style workout that can be done at work or really anywhere if you have a few extra minutes.

30 seconds burpees (high intensity)

20 seconds plank (low intensity)

10 seconds rest

Repeat as many times as you have time for.

EATING HEALTHY ON-THE-GO!

A 1-2-3 formula for winning at restaurants-

1. Pick your protein first. i.e. chicken, steak, pork, etc.

2. Ask for a whole-grain carb/starch. Most restaurants have whole grain pasta, bread, etc. just ask for it!

3. Finish it up with some veggies. Add a side of vegetables, any kind, and you're good to go.

Examples-

Your favorite sandwich joint- Smoked turkey and cheese, whole grain bread, any and all veggies, (light on the mayo)

Italian- Chicken, whole grain spaghetti with red sauce, steamed veggies

Your go-to steakhouse- Filet, sweet potato, green beans