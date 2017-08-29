Exercises you can do on your lunch break

Personal Trainer Zac Price showed us a simple HIIT style workout that can be done at work or really anywhere if you have a few extra minutes.
30 seconds burpees (high intensity)
20 seconds plank (low intensity)
10 seconds rest
Repeat as many times as you have time for.
EATING HEALTHY ON-THE-GO!
A 1-2-3 formula for winning at restaurants-
1. Pick your protein first. i.e. chicken, steak, pork, etc.
2. Ask for a whole-grain carb/starch. Most restaurants have whole grain pasta, bread, etc. just ask for it!
3. Finish it up with some veggies. Add a side of vegetables, any kind, and you're good to go.
Examples-
Your favorite sandwich joint- Smoked turkey and cheese, whole grain bread, any and all veggies, (light on the mayo)
Italian- Chicken, whole grain spaghetti with red sauce, steamed veggies
Your go-to steakhouse- Filet, sweet potato, green beans