Suspects lead police on chase in car reported stolen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police are searching for suspects who were allegedly in possession of a stolen car in West Valley City.

The West Valley City Police Department said an officer was chasing a car from 3300 W. and 3100 S. to 2750 S. and 3400 W. around 1:30 a.m.

Police say that’s when the suspects got out of the car and ran.

Officers set up a containment with K9 Units but police couldn’t find the suspects.

Just before 2:30 a.m. officers gave up their search.

The suspects are still on the run.