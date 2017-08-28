Spanish Fork man accused of strangling his wife to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK, Utah - A Spanish Fork man is accused of strangling his wife to death, according to police.

Curtis and Robin Nichols lived in this home near 1050 S. 900 E. in Spanish Fork for two years, and have never had issues with police until Thursday evening. That's when Curtis Nichols called 911 and said his wife wasn't breathing.

"Officers arrived first on the scene, found the female unconscious, not breathing," Spanish Fork Police Department Lt. Brandon Anderson said. "They began life saving measures which included CPR."

Robin Nichols was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Police say her 35-year-old husband made the 911 call shortly after he returned home from running errands around 10:40 p.m. Thursday evening.

Curtis Nichols told police he checked on the couple's three children, ages 7, 5 and 2.

"Then he was looking for his wife and that's when he found her in the kitchen area of the home on the ground," Lt. Anderson said. “He had some marks on him on his forehead, some scratches. Which he stated he got from when he bent down to help with medical."

The Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and concluded she died of strangulation. Police arrested Curtis Nichols on suspicion of murder and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of children.

The three children are staying with their grandmother. Investigators were hoping to find out what they might have heard the night their mother died, but the grandmother wouldn't allow an interview.

“Our hearts goes out to them with the children and the family,” Lt. Anderson said.