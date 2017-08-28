× North Korea fires an unidentified missile into the Sea of Japan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea launched an unidentified missile into the Sea of Japan, Monday.

Fox News tweeted the news, attributing it to South Korean media:

BREAKING NEWS: North Korea fired an unidentified missile into the East Sea, South Korean media said on Monday. https://t.co/Shc2KCy4H2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2017

Japan’s Yonhap News Agency also confirmed the launch and said the ballistic missile flew over Japan:

(URGENT) S. Korean military confirms N. Korean ballistic missile flew over Japan https://t.co/r3aeihjuXQ — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) August 28, 2017

North Korea fired three short-range missiles Saturday which were successful, despite initial reports suggesting they failed, according to the U.S. military.

U.S. and South Korean forces began annual military exercises last week, which Pyongyang claimed was a rehearsal for war.

Earlier this month, President Trump said there would be “fire and fury” if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued making threats.