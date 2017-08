× Multiple casualties reported after gunman opens fire in Clovis, New Mexico library

Clovis, N.M. — At least two people were killed and four others injured when a gunman opened fire in a library in Clovis, New Mexico Monday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The shooting took place around 4 p.m. at the Clovis-Carter Public Library.

A suspect whose name has not been released has been arrested according to The Associated PressĀ