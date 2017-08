× BYU vs. LSU football game moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

PROVO — The BYU vs. LSU football game has been moved to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA, according to both teams.

BYU tweeted information about the relocation of the game, which had been scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, but devastation from Hurricane Harvey forced the move.

BYU vs LSU Relocated to Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/so66jmaO2n — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) August 28, 2017

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MDT on Saturday, September 2.  ESPN will televise the game.