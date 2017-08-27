× More than 10,000 customers without power in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reports several outages in Tooele County that are affecting more than 10,000 customers Sunday evening.

An outage in Tooele is affecting 6,015 customers and Rocky Mountain Power states the cause is a “problem at substation” and that dispatch has been notified.

An outage in Grantsville is affecting 4,036 customers. Rocky Mountain Power states the cause is a “power line interruption.”

Another power line interruption has disrupted power for 740 customers in the Rush Valley area of Tooele County.

There are several smaller outages in the surrounding areas, and most of the outages were reported shortly before 4:30 p.m.

In a tweet Rocky Mountain Power said the current estimate for restoration of service is 8:30 p.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.