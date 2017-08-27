Big Budah’s blog: Reuniting with family and trying a new diet

I took a few days off from work at the start of August to attend my Family Reunion, and it has invigorated me and renewed my sense of belonging and spirit of kinship.

Being with my baby brother Lu, who lives in Hawaii, is especially a treat for us because of the great distance between us. Spending time with my nephews and nieces was the best because they each have their own personalities and are characters.

As for returning to work, I wouldn’t say that I was anxious to get back to work but I was anxious to start a new chapter in joining The Place crew with Dave, Brittany and Brooke. They all welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at ease.

I am excited for the opportunity to showcase and add to the already great show cast.

Health wise I am doing good, making it to the gym and getting the work done. I have decided to change my diet a little because my weight loss has plateaued and I want to maximize the efforts of my workouts, so I will be trying the Keto diet. I will keep you posted.

Thank you to all of you for your support and encouragement and especially those that got me to this point: BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, Fox 13 News, Dr. Cottom, Dr. Richards and my family.

