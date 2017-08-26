Pricey picks up for auction at Pebble Beach

This week car-critic Brian Champagne takes a look at some of the expensive offerings available on auction at Pebble Beach. See the video above for a look at concept cars from Volkswagen, Mercedes, Rolls Royce and more.
