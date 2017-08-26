× BYU kicks off football season with 20-6 win over Portland State

PROVO, Utah — The BYU Cougars kicked off their football season Saturday with a 20-6 win at home vs Portland State.

BYU was first on the scoreboard as Tanner Mangum connected on a 28-yard pass to Neil Pau’u in the first quarter.

The Cougars then made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard rush from Squally Canada. Portland State scored a touchdown of their own with just under two minutes left in the half, scoring on a 4-yard pass from Jalani Eason to Darnell Adams.

But the Vikings could not complete the PAT, making it 14-6 heading into halftime.

BYU notched on another six points in the fourth quarter on a pair of Rhett Almond field goals. The sophomore hit from 27 and 35 yards.

Mangum completed 16 out of 27 pass attempts for a total of 194 yards and a touchdown.

Canada led the cougars on the ground, amassing 94 yards over 15 attempts to go with his TD run.

Watch Fox 13 News at Nine Saturday for highlights from the game.

BYU plays next on Saturday, September 2 when they travel to Houston to play LSU. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MDT.