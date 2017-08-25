Weekend road construction, events to affect traffic in three counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Road construction projects will affect traffic in Salt Lake and Tooele counties, and two big events in Utah County will also affect travel this weekend.

In Salt Lake County

The Utah Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a full closure on a section of eastbound I-80 that will last between Friday night until Monday morning. I-80 will be closed between the I-215 split and Foothill Dr. from 9 p.m. Friday night to 8 a.m. Monday morning.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto the I-215 east belt and drivers will need to exit at 3300 S, get on northbound I-215 and follow the signs to get back on eastbound I-80. UDOT advises drivers to expect congestion and delays between 30-40 minutes along the detour route. Drivers are urged to leave extra time for their trips and use alternate routes if possible.

In Utah County

Two events happening Saturday, along with construction projects, are expected to cause delays in Orem and Provo. BYU's first home football game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the LoveLoud concert at UVU is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Drivers attending the BYU football game should plan to use the 800 N and Center St. exits in Orem as routes to LaVell Edwards Stadium. Those attending the LoveLoud concert should plan to exit I-15 at Center St. in Orem and use 1200 W. UDOT traffic engineers advise against using University Parkway due to construction and expected heavy delays.

In Tooele County



Those traveling to or from Tooele on SR-201 should be aware of an overnight closure at the I-80 junction (I-80 exit 102) from Friday at 9 p.m. until Saturday at 10 a.m. as crews will be working on bridge maintenance. Drivers will be detoured to SR-202 and should allow extra travel time.

Visit udot.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app for updates on closures and construction projects.