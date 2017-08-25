Teen arrested in Magna homicide

MAGNA, Utah — A teen with gang ties has been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Will Ryan, according to Unified Police.

Will was killed in a drive-by shooting on the night of August 19 near 8000 W and 3380 S. On Thursday, UPD detectives and Metro Gang Unit officials detained a 17-year-old believed to be involved in Will’s death.

Detectives interviewed the suspect, who isn’t being identified because he’s a minor, and booked him into the detention center on charges of murder, aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm.

UPD detectives seized a Volkswagen Jetta believed to be a key piece of evidence after the vehicle was found in Woods Cross.

UPD and other Salt Lake Valley law enforcement agencies are working to determine if the shooting is related to other gang-related shootings in the last few months.