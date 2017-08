Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- Several hundred people gathered in Layton Friday night for a town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Rob Bishop.

The Republican represents Utah's First Congressional District, and topics at Friday's event included health care, air quality and the future of the national monuments in Utah.

Bishop also denounced white supremacy and the events that occurred recently in Charlottesville.

