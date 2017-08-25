Recipe: Peach Crisp Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney Rich from Cake by Courtney shares a recipe perfect for peach season. You can get more recipes from her here.

PEACH CRISP CAKE

YIELD 1 3-LAYER, 8-INCH ROUND CAKE

Tender yellow cake layers with cinnamon oat crumble, peach compote and whipped vanilla bean buttercream make up this perfect summer Peach Crisp Cake.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE CAKE

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup canola oil

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

5 large eggs, room temperature

2 large egg yolks, room temperature

3 cups, plus 3 tablespoons cake flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup Chobani Peach Greek Yogurt, room temperature

1 teaspoon clear vanilla extract

2 teaspoons butter extract

FOR THE CRUMBLE

3/4 cup oats

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

FOR THE PEACH FILLING

2 cups peaches chopped, approximately 2 large peaches

2 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon cornstarch dissolved in 1 tsp cold water

FOR THE BUTTERCREAM

2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

6 cups powdered sugar, measured and then sifted

1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

INSTRUCTIONS

FOR THE CAKE

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Spray each pan with non-stick spray, line the bottoms with parchment paper and spray again. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the butter, oil, sugar and salt. Beat on medium speed for about 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.

Turn the mixer to medium-low and add the eggs and egg yolks, one at a time, scraping down the sides of the bowl in between each addition.

With the mixer on low, alternately add the flour and baking powder with the Chobani yogurt, starting and ending with the flour. Mix until combined.

Add the butter and vanilla extract. Mix on low until combined.

Evenly distribute the cake batter in the three pans, about 16 to 17 ounces of batter in each pan.

Bake the cakes for about 23 to 25 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out with only just a few crumbs on it.

Cool the cakes on wire racks for about 10 minutes. Carefully invert the cakes onto cooking racks to cool completely. If you don't plan to stack and decorate the cake right away, level the cakes if needed and then immediately wrap each layer in plastic wrap or tin foil and freeze.

About an hour before assembly, remove the cake layers from the freezer.

FOR THE CRUMBLE

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour, butter, cinnamon and salt. Mix by hand with a wooden spoon until the mixture resembles clumps of sand. Spread the crumble over the parchment paper and bake for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring halfway through. The crumble should be golden brown. Let it cool completely and then crumble the mixture into smaller pieces, if needed.

FOR THE PEACH FILLING

Place 1 cup of the peaches and the sugar into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a small food processor or blender and pulse until it becomes more of a puree. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan.

Add remaining 1 cup of peaches and cook for 5 minutes. Add cornstarch slurry and simmer until thick. Cool completely before using on cake.

FOR THE BUTTERCREAM

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment cream the butter on medium speed for about 3 minutes, until the mixture is light and fluffy.

With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the powdered sugar, followed by the heavy cream, vanilla bean paste, vanilla extract and dash of salt.

Continue to beat the frosting on medium-high speed for an additional 5 minutes.

Before frosting your cake, mix the frosting by hand with a wooden spoon to push out the air pockets.

ASSEMBLY

Place the first cake layer, top side up (crumb side up), on a cake board or cake plate. Using an offset icing spatula, spread a thin layer of frosting over the cake layer. This creates a barrier between the cake and peach filling so the cake doesn't become soggy.

Pipe a rim of frosting around the edge of the cake layer. This will help support the cake layers and prevent the peach filling from spilling out. (You may even need to pipe a second time over the first rim you made).

Spread about half of the peach filling on the cake layer.

Sprinkle about half of the crumble over the peach filling.

Gently place the second cake layer on top of the filling and crumble and repeat steps 2 to 4.

Place the final cake layer top side down on the second layer of filling.

Freeze the cake for about 10 minutes to help set the frosting and filling, making it a bit more stable for when you frost. If the cake still feels wobbly, add a dowel to the center of the cake (or you can even use drinking straws for this).

After the filling is set, use a small amount of frosting to apply a crumb coat around the entire cake. Freeze the cake again for another 10 minutes to set the crumb coat.

After the crumbs are locked in, continue to frost and decorate the cake.