CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas shore, this moving photo is going viral.

General surgeon Michael Reyes is sending his wife, Sara, and their daughter to higher ground as the area evacuates ahead of the storm, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Sara is visibly upset as she hugs her husband and holds her daughter’s hand.

That’s because Dr. Reyes is staying behind to help in the hurricane’s aftermath.