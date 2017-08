SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police said a Utah woman who disappeared last week has been found safe.

Police said Manal Amanoael Hanna, 36, was located in another state. She had been last seen on August 18 when she left her home to pay a bill and didn’t return.

“Her vehicle was later located in Salt Lake County under suspicious circumstances,” according to a news release from SLCPD.

