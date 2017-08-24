× Warrant issued for Real Salt Lake player accused of sexual activity with teen girl

DRAPER, Utah — A warrant has been issued for a Real Salt Lake player on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and Major League Soccer has suspended him from all soccer related activity.

According to court documents, a warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for the arrest of Ricardo Velazco, 24 of Midvale.

Velazco faces one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor as a third-degree felony.

According to a statement of probable cause, a 15-year-old girl told police she had sexual intercourse with the man in May. The alleged sexual conduct occurred in Draper.

A warrant has been issued for Velazco’s arrest, but it was not immediately clear whether or not the man is in custody at this time.

Major League Soccer acknowledged the charges Thursday and stated that Velazco has been suspended from all soccer-related activity. MLS says they and RSL will cooperate fully with authorities and will also conduct their own investigation into the allegations.

Real Salt Lake issued this statement about the charge filed against Velazco:

“With all allegations of a criminal nature, Real Salt Lake policy is to honor the judicial process while cooperating fully with both local authorities as well as the League investigation. Major League Soccer has now suspended Mr. Velazco from all soccer-related activity, Real Salt Lake will await the outcome of judicial proceedings prior to taking additional action. RSL will not have further comment during pending legal proceedings.”

Velazco played several seasons with the Real Monarchs but was signed to play with Real Salt Lake in September of last year.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.