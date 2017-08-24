UDOT unveils environmental impact study on US Highway 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS COUNTY – After months of discussion and study, UDOT could be one step closer to upgrading U.S. Highway 89 from Fruit Heights to South Weber.

Thursday, they released an environmental draft study, which comes after receiving input and feedback from concerned residents back in June. UDOT planners say if improvements aren’t made along the 10-mile stretch of road, things could get worse.

“Looking at the 2040 traffic volumes, it will take you 50 minutes to get from Farmington up to I-84 where currently right now it takes you 10-15 minutes depending on how you hit the light,” said Mike Romero, UDOT project director for the US 89 State Environmental Study.

Romero says the best solution is to convert Highway 89 into a freeway system – expanding four lanes to six from Shepard Lane to I-84 with limited access.

“It will also replace existing intersections with interchanges, so it will be like getting on any other freeway, where you go to an on and off ramp.”

UDOT is also considering putting in crossings and bridges for people to get east and west of Highway 89.

“We also looked at what impacts it has to residents along the corridor from a relocation standpoint,” Romero said.

Romero says 23 homes will have to be cleared out to make way for the improvements slated to begin in 2019. Compared to other alternatives they considered, Romero says fewer homes and businesses will be impacted.

Here’s a link to the study.

The public is invited to attend a hearing in Layton September 7.

If you’re unable to attend the hearing, the public is encouraged to review the US-89 State Environmental Study draft, and to make comments via the study website, by email to “us89@utah.gov,” or by phone at 888-752-US89 (8789).

Comments may also be made by mail to: The US-89 State Environmental Study, c/o FrontLine Public Involvement, P.O. Box 1033, Farmington, UT 84025.