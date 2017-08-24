The Benefits of Regenerative Medicine for Injury Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How does Regenerative Medicine work?

When soft tissue is damaged, the body’s natural response is to deliver platelets to the area of injury. Platelets release growth factors, which promote the repair and regeneration of connective tissue, and call stem cells to the damaged area. With Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), a small amount of blood is drawn from the patient’s body and placed in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets. When more of a stem cell load is required, fat and/or bone marrow can be combined with the PRP to create an Autologous Regenerative Matrix (ARM). The PRP, fat, and/or bone marrow are then injected into the damaged tissue, jump-starting the body’s natural healing process, allowing for tissue regeneration without the use of surgery.

Commonly treated areas

Tendons

Muscles

Ligaments

Cartilage

Nerves

Commonly treated conditions

Tennis and golfer’s elbow

Achilles tendonitis

Jumper’s knee

Rotator cuff tears

Plantar fasciitis

Meniscal tears

Osteoarthritis

What are the advantages?

Uses body’s natural healing response

Shorter recovery

No scarring

Cost effective

What are the expected results?

The body’s natural healing response is jump-started via the inflammatory cascade. Therefore, there is a temporary increase in pain with the initial inflammation up to a couple weeks. This inflammatory pain does resolve and improvement begins. Tendons are stronger within five days, and there is a gradual increase in the normalization of the damaged tissue with time.