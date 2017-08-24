Take part in the “Subscriber Solar” program to save money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Erickson from Rocky Mountain Power told us all about the new Subscriber Solar program. The new program makes it easy to use solar energy without having to install rooftop solar panels. Subscribers buy solar energy from a dedicated solar plant in Central Utah, at a generation price that is locked in for 20 years. It`s a simple, cost-effective way to support a more sustainable Utah and enjoy the benefits of solar energy with no rooftop installation required. Any Rocky Mountain Power customer is eligible to sign up for the program. More than 2,500 residential, commercial and community customers have subscribed. The program is currently sold out but they want those interested to get on the waitlist - the more customers they can get on the wait list, the sooner they can go build another plant.

For more information go to https://rmp.utsubscribersolar.net