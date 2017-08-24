SLC Police respond after resident returns to halfway house with gunshot wounds

SALT LAKE CITY — Police responded to a halfway house in Salt Lake City Thursday after a resident turned up bleeding and said he may have crashed his bike but was ultimately found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Lt. Robin Heiden of the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called to a halfway house in the area of 1600 West and 2100 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 6 p.m.

Heiden said a 40-year-old man who is a resident of the halfway house showed up and was bleeding. The man told others at the house he might have crashed his bicycle, but those looking over the man noticed gunshot wounds and contacted police.

Heiden said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and one to his torso.

“He indicated that somebody had shot him, he wasn’t sure where, who it was,” Heiden said. “He was taken to a hospital in good condition.”

Police have very little information to work with early in this investigation.

“We’re looking for the crime scene at this point,” Heiden said.

Heiden said Gang Detectives are investigating the incident, and she said at this time they don’t think there is any broader danger to the public.

“I think it’s an isolated incident, I don’t think this is anything random, I think we just need to talk to [the victim] further about where this happened and who did it,” Heiden said.

