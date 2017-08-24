Salt Lake City Police seek help locating missing woman

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman who was last seen August 18.

Police say Manal Amanoael Hanna, 36, was last seen Friday August 18 when she left her residence to go pay a bill but did not return.

“Her vehicle was later located in Salt Lake County under suspicious circumstances,” a press release from Salt Lake City Police states.

No further details about the vehicle or the suspicious circumstances were immediately available.

The woman stands 5-feet, 1-inch tall and she weighs 126 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Hanna is pictured above.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Salt Lake City PD at 801-799-3000 and reference case #17-154520.