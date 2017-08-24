Italian Roast Beef Wraps

Posted 5:36 am, August 24, 2017

4 large spinach, whole wheat or regular tortillas
1/4 cup Italian dressing
1/4 cup cream cheese
8 slices Italian style deli roast beef
8 slices provolone cheese
1/4 cup banana peppers, sliced (jarred)
1 cup loosely packed arugula or baby spinach

Lay out the tortillas. In a small bowl combine the Italian dressing and cream cheese. Divide mixture on the bottom of each tortilla. Spread out to the edges, except leave 2 “at the bottom of one side of the tortilla where it will be rolled up. Divide the roast beef, provolone, banana peppers, arugula or spinach on each tortilla.

Roll up like a burrito. Cut into 1-2 inch slices. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council

