Italian Roast Beef Wraps

4 large spinach, whole wheat or regular tortillas
1/4 cup Italian dressing
1/4 cup cream cheese
8 slices Italian style deli roast beef
8 slices provolone cheese
1/4 cup banana peppers, sliced (jarred)
1 cup loosely packed arugula or baby spinach
Lay out the tortillas. In a small bowl combine the Italian dressing and cream cheese. Divide mixture on the bottom of each tortilla. Spread out to the edges, except leave 2 “at the bottom of one side of the tortilla where it will be rolled up. Divide the roast beef, provolone, banana peppers, arugula or spinach on each tortilla.
Roll up like a burrito. Cut into 1-2 inch slices. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council