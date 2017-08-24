IASIS Health Fix: Peripheral artery disease (PAD)—Symptoms and Treatment Options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SaltLakeRegional.com

What is peripheral artery disease?

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is the narrowing of peripheral arteries, which results in reduced blood flow to the limbs. PAD can also be a sign of atherosclerosis, a widespread accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries. Although some people may not experience any symptoms with this disease, others can experience debilitating pain.

Symptoms of peripheral artery disease

Painful cramping in hip, thigh, or calf muscles after walking or climbing stairs

Numbness or weakness in legs

Sores on feet or legs that won’t heal

Change in color of legs

Hair loss on feet and legs

Slower toenail growth

Weak pulse in legs or feet

Treatment options for peripheral artery disease

The treatment for peripheral artery disease has two main goals—to manage symptoms and stop the progression of the disease throughout the body.

Quit smoking

Supervised exercise program

Healthier diet

Cholesterol-lowering medication

High blood pressure medication

Angioplasty

Bypass surgery

Thrombolytic therapy

IASIS Healthcare Utah is offering a $30 leg screening for peripheral artery disease. In order to identify possible blood flow issues, your legs will be screened using an ankle-brachial index to compare blood pressure readings in the ankles. Visit MyHeartScan.com for more information.