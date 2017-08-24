Do you know a couple struggling with infertility? Footsteps for Fertility could help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serena Mackerell, Executive Director for Footsteps for Fertility tells us about their upcoming 5k at Liberty Park. Footsteps for Fertility Foundation organizes 5 Kilometer races that are held annually with the goal of promoting infertility awareness and educating couples about how to get grants and affordable treatment options for in vitro fertilization, frozen embryo transfers, and intrauterine insemination. Footsteps for Fertility Foundation has hosted 13 races in 3 different states since its inception. The efforts of Footsteps for Fertility Foundation and its supporters have provided a total of 109 fertility grants to date!

When: Saturday, September 2nd

Where: Liberty Park 600 East 900 South in Salt Lake City

Starts: 9:00 am and goes until 11:00 am

What: Register at footstepsforfertility.org