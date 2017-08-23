Women in Business: What is the rural outreach program?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women`s Business Center, a nonprofit, helps Utah women grow and start businesses through in-person and online services and training. In order to help women of the Wasatch Front, the WBC has launched Virtual Centers hosted by Chambers of Commerce:

What is a Virtual Center?

• A web page accessible on each Chamber`s website.

• Where women can find free local and online business training and support.

Where are they located?

• 9 active virtual centers, so far, hosted by the following Chambers of Commerce:

1. Box Elder County

2. Cache

3. Carbon County

4. Emery County

5. Heber Valley

6. Moab

7. San Juan County

8. St. George Area

9. Vernal Area

• Launching ten more by Spring 2018.

How do I find my Virtual WBC?

• Search your local chamber website for 'Virtual Women`s Business Center'.

• Visit WBCUtah.com for a list of Virtual locations.

Utah`s Governor`s Office of Economic Development has provided a scholarship for any rural woman to take an elevated $300 online course, Build Your Dream Company, for FREE. Find the promo code for this scholarship through any Virtual WBC.