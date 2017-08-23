× New Utah legislation looks to restrict/ban fireworks

SALT LAKE CITY – Legislation is coming that would put some restrictions on fireworks.

Public pressure has been mounting on lawmakers after a series of July 4 fire linked to fireworks.

Wednesday, a legislative interim committee opened a bill that would deal with the issue.

“There`s some ambiguity in the current fireworks law and so the committee bill will be to clean up the ambiguity and then beyond that we`ll consider some policy changes, we`ll work on that,” Rep. Jim Dunnigan said.

Rep. Dunnigan said he`s considering limiting the days personal fireworks can be set off.

Rep. Marie Poulson is also considering a bill that could include a personal firework ban.

Any legislation would not happen until January.