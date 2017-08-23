Lehi Police seek help identifying suspect in vehicle burglaries

LEHI, Utah — Police in Lehi are hoping the public can help them identify an individual suspected in several vehicle burglaries, and they’ve released surveillance footage of the suspect in action.

Lehi Police Department posted the video above Tuesday, saying that a suspect burglarized several vehicles in the Heather Moor subdivision in the Traverse Mountain area.

The video shows the suspect trying to open one vehicle only to find it locked, so he moves on. Police say the suspect burglarized at least two other victims in the area, and they said the total thefts amount to “well over $1,000” worth of items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Lehi Police Department. The non-emergency number for Lehi PD is 801-766-5800.

Lehi Police also remind citizens to lock their vehicles overnight and either take valuable items out of the car or move them to somewhere where they will be out of sight.