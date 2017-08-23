Interior Secretary Zinke to make Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante recommendation Thursday

BEARS EARS, Utah – Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will make his final recommendation on Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and other national monuments Thursday.

The Interior Secretary has previously proposed shrinking the size of Bears Ears, which was made a national monument by President Obama in December.

The State Legislature passed resolutions encouraging Pres. Donald Trump to rescind Bears Ears and Grand Staircase.

It’s not clear whether the president has the legal authority to shrink or eliminate a national monument.