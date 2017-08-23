BYU students spread message of unity on U of U campus with flowers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Can BYU and U of U students find some common ground? When it comes to climate change, some are willing to give it a shot.

On Wednesday, a group of BYU students who are part of ‘The Climate Campaign’ paid a special visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium to spread some love to their bitter rivals.

“Today, we've been delivering flowers like these purple flowers because it's our school colors combined: Utes red, BYU blue,” said Nicholas Huey with the Climate Campaign.

His team of volunteers unloaded 3,500 purple flowers and 5,000 business cards onto the windshields of students' cars.

“What we're trying to do is to create enough critical will and awareness that it's safe for politicians to do things about climate change,” Huey said.

On the card is the group’s website.

There you’ll find a Lego-themed video clip urging people to join their fight to curb climate change.

Some University of Utah students stepped up to the challenge. Jared Stewart didn’t mind working side-by-side with his rivals.

“It’s all about understanding climate change and kinda coming together recognizing that we’re all here together,” Stewart said.

The Climate Campaign is always eyeing their next stunt. If you would like to join their team, click here.