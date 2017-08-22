Lehi Police Department adds fourth dog/handler team to K-9 unit

LEHI, Utah – The Lehi Police Department has added a fourth dog and handler team to its K-9 unit.

Officer Zach Fossum was recently assigned to the K-9 unit from the Investigations Division. This week, Fossum selected his new partner.

He chose “Hawk,” a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois. Right Hand K-9 in West Haven provided the dog. It gets its dogs from a kennel in Czechoslovakia.

The addition of the new team means a K-9 unit will be on duty on every shift, unless absent for training or vacation.

The Lehi Police Department said Officers Fossum and Hawk will be a big asset in detecting illegal narcotics and keeping officers and citizens safe.

The new K-9 team is expected to be certified and on the streets in early October.