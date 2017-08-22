Herriman man arrested for child abuse

HERRIMAN, Utah – Authorities have arrested a Herriman man accused of child abuse.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Bruce Robert Di Antonio III allegedly hit a young girl during an argument on Aug. 18.

The alleged abuse happened at a home near 5300 W. Main St.

The victim told authorities she was lying face-down on the couch when Di Antonio hit her “at least twice in the back causing bruising.”

She told police she screamed and Di Antonio covered her mouth and then punched her in the nose which caused her nose to bleed.

However, Di Antonio told investigators he tried to slap the girl in the face with an open hand and missed.

He also said he did not know what caused the bruising on her back and denied hitting her there.