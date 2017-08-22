× Child injured in hit-and-run in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – An 11-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident Tuesday afternoon.

Unified Police reported the boy was hit near 6200 S. and Margay Street at 3:35 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of the truck fled the scene, and police are looking for the vehicle.

It’s described as an early 2000’s model, silver Ford F-150 truck. It is either an extended cab or crew cab model.

The boy is in a local hospital and is in fair condition.